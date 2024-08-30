Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Senator Eileen Flynn, Emma Govha and Liam Mulligan. We discuss if puberty blockers should be banned in Ireland and ask why we are seeing such high levels of emigration:

We discuss US politics and get your legal questions answered with Seamus Gunn:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Slight increase in the number of homeless adults in the North West

30 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Incorrrect boil water notice removed from Uisce Eireann website

30 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 August 2024
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

School bus places in jeopardy following late issuing of tenders

30 August 2024
