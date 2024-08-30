Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Senator Eileen Flynn, Emma Govha and Liam Mulligan. We discuss if puberty blockers should be banned in Ireland and ask why we are seeing such high levels of emigration:

We discuss US politics and get your legal questions answered with Seamus Gunn:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’: