DCSDC inviting people and groups to submit ideas for Ulster Scots Language Week

Derry City and Strabane District Council is inviting members of the public to help plan how Ulster-Scots Language Week is celebrated across the City and District.

A week-long programme of activity celebrating the contribution which Ulster-Scots makes locally will take place in November, with people being asked to submit their ideas for events.

The council is inviting suitably qualified individuals, groups or organisations to outline ideas for projects, events or activities to be included in the Council's annual Ulster-Scots Language Week programme, which runs from 25-29 November 2024.

Proposals are welcome for both in-person and digital events.

Encouraging people to get involved, Mayor Lilian Barr said Ulster-Scots is an important part of the district's shared heritage. and it's vital that everything possible is done to help raise awareness and promote understanding of the language, particularly among new audiences.

The closing date for proposals is September 20th

Release in full –

Members of the public are being invited to get involved and help celebrate Ulster-Scots Language Week across the City and District.

A week-long programme of activity celebrating the unique contribution which the Ulster-Scots language makes locally is planned by Derry City and Strabane District Council, with support from the Ulster-Scots Agency.

To help make this week a real celebration of the Ulster-Scots language the Council is appealing for people to put forward their ideas. Proposals are now invited from suitably qualified individuals, groups or organisations, which outline ideas for projects, events or activities. If your proposal is selected it will be included in the Council’s annual Ulster-Scots Language Week programme, which runs from 25-29 November 2024. Proposals are welcome for both in-person and digital events.

Encouraging people to get involved, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Barr said, “This is a great opportunity for people to come forward with their exciting ideas about how best we can celebrate Ulster-Scots Language Week in our City and District. Ulster-Scots is an important part of our shared heritage and it’s vital that we do all we can to help raise awareness and promote understanding of the language, particularly among new audiences. Please come forward with any proposal you have, every project which meets the criteria will be considered.”

Applicants are invited to submit a proposal by completing the proposal form at https://www.derrystrabane.com/services/ulster-scots/ulster-scots-language-week-2024 and returning it to ulsterscots@derrystrabane.com before Friday 20th September at 12 noon.

 

 

 

