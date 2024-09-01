Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
September is Irish Music Month on Highland

It’s Irish Music Month here on Highland Radio and with other independent radio stations across the country we’re showing our love and appreciation to the amazing Irish music makers and creators  out there by going over and above in every way we possibly can.

That means:

More Irish music song plays

More Irish music artist mentions

More Irish artist gig pushes & Interviews

And you can play your part too

From buying songs, albums, gig tickets and artist merchandise, to posting and sharing the Irish music artists you love, join us in giving back, saying thanks and supporting even more amazing Irish music to come.

Irish Music Month – Irish Radio supporting Irish Artists – with IBI and Hot Press, supported by Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound and Vision Scheme, funded by the Television License Fee.

Participating Stations: Clare FM, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, Corks 96FM, East Coast FM, FM 104, Galway Bay FM, Highland Radio, KCLR, KFM, Limerick 95 FM, LMFM, Midlands 103, Midwest Radio, Northern Sound, Ocean FM, Radio Kerry, Radio Nova, Shannonside, South-East Radio, Tipp FM, WLRFM

arranmore lighthouse 2
News, Top Stories

Missing dog found on Arranmore

1 September 2024
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

66% favour another FF/FG coalition after the next general election – Poll

1 September 2024
st agatha's church
News, Audio, Top Stories

550 choristers sought to mark Donegal Town’s 550th anniversary

1 September 2024
Donegal Hospice
News, Top Stories

Unique art exhibition to mark Palliative Care week in Donegal

1 September 2024
