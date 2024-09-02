Funeral takes place in Pennyburn of second person to die following Quigley’s Point crash

The funeral takes place today in Derry of a 20 year old man, who died as the result of a crash in Inishowen just over a week ago.

Eoghan’s funeral Mass will take place at 12:30 in St. Patrick’s Church in Pennyburn.

He was one of four people to die as a result of incidents on the county’s over a seven day period.

Eoghan Dawson was the driver of a car that was involved in a single vehicle collision at Cross, Quigley’s Point shorty before midnight on Saturday August 24th.

His sixteen-year-old cousin Kian Dawson Kirk died at the scene, and Eoghan was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he died on Tuesday.

The following morning, 87 year Elizabeth Cave was injured in a two vehicle crash near Inver on the N56 ; she passed away in hospital in Sligo on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, a man from Austria was charged in connection with the crash.

The week of tragedy worsened on Friday, when a a woman in her 80s, named locally as Patrica McBrearty, was struck by a lorry close to her home on Church Street in the village.

This brings the number of deaths on Donegal’s roads this year to 12, two more than in the whole of 2023.