Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Funeral takes place in Pennyburn of second person to die following Quigley’s Point crash

The funeral takes place today in Derry of a 20 year old man, who died as the result of a crash in Inishowen just over a week ago.

Eoghan’s funeral Mass will take place at 12:30 in St. Patrick’s Church in Pennyburn.

He was one of four people to die as a result of incidents on the county’s over a seven day period.

Eoghan Dawson was the driver of a car that was involved in a single vehicle collision at Cross, Quigley’s Point shorty before midnight on Saturday August 24th.

His sixteen-year-old cousin Kian Dawson Kirk died at the scene, and Eoghan was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he died on Tuesday.

The following morning, 87 year Elizabeth Cave was injured in a two vehicle crash near Inver on the N56 ; she passed away in hospital in Sligo on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, a man from Austria was charged in connection with the crash.

The week of tragedy worsened on Friday, when a a woman in her 80s, named locally as Patrica McBrearty, was struck by a lorry close to her home on Church Street in the village.

This brings the number of deaths on Donegal’s roads this year to 12, two more than in the whole of 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pennyburn Church
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place in Pennyburn of second person to die following Quigley’s Point crash

2 September 2024
cvrt
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty calls for action to bring Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing back to Inishowen

2 September 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann carrying out repair works today in Trentagh and Drumcavany

2 September 2024
Screenshot 2024-09-01 172742
News, Top Stories

Roadworks taking place on Lough Salt Road

2 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Pennyburn Church
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place in Pennyburn of second person to die following Quigley’s Point crash

2 September 2024
cvrt
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty calls for action to bring Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing back to Inishowen

2 September 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann carrying out repair works today in Trentagh and Drumcavany

2 September 2024
Screenshot 2024-09-01 172742
News, Top Stories

Roadworks taking place on Lough Salt Road

2 September 2024
roads policing
News, Top Stories

N56 reopens at Inver following crash in which motorcyclist was injured

1 September 2024
cso irish
News, Audio, Top Stories

CSO stats show the extent of Ireland’s population growth

1 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube