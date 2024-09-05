ATU President says new Regional Sports Hub will be a resource for the entire community

The ATU President says the development of the Regional Sports Hub at Knocknamona in Letterkenny will make a major contribution to the local community, and she looks forward to seeing it used by various clubs and organisations.

Dr Orla Flynn was speaking after planning permission was confirmed for the 42 acre site, which is being developed by ATU, in conjunction with Donegal County Council and a number of local sports organisations.

She says the days of colleges just developing facilities for their own use are long gone……………..