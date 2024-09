This week on The Score, Gavin Cullen joins us for our weekly LOI Chat to look ahead to the fixture for Finn Harps away.

Letterkenny play their first home game of the season in Rugby’s Ulster Championship 2, we speak with coach Adam Bratton while in Motorsport, there’s a preview of the weekend’s Hillclimb event at the mighty Knockalla and Ryan MacHugh reflects on his British Championship win in Wales.