Charity calls for accommodation support for over 18s still in school

A charity which supports unaccompanied minors seeking international protection is calling for accommodation-support to continue for children who turn 18 while still in school.

‘Nasc’ claims teenagers who turn 18 are moved from family settings to adult Direct Provision centres, and many are dropping out of school as a result.

According to Eurostat figures, 135 unaccompanied minors applied for asylum in Ireland between July of 2023 and April of this year.

The charity’s Olivia Teahan, says moving teenage students to adult settings is traumatic and inappropriate.