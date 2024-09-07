St. Eunan’s prove too strong for Downings

St. Eunan’s have beaten Downings 1-10 to 0-07 in Round 4 of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship at Pairc na Dunaibh this evening.

The big score of the game came in the first half when a high ball into the Downings square wasn’t dealt with and was bundled into the net by a combination of Ciaran Moore and James Kelly.

County star Ciaran Moore was the star-man for the victorious St. Eunan’s side which have made it three wins from four games in the championship.

Daire Bonner was on hand to give the full time report from a sun-drenched Downings…