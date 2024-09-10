Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Ben Harkin announces withdrawal from Fianna Fáil selection convention

Ben Harkin, one of the six people nominated to contest the general election for Fianna Fáil, has announced his withdrawal from the selection convention on Thursday night.

In a statement, Harkin says while he was honoured to be nominated, he wouldn’t wish to contest against sitting Minister, Charlie McConalogue.

He says that he hopes that he can one day represent Fianna Fáil and wished the rest of the candidates the best of luck.

The full statement:

Ben Harkin, one of the six people nominated to contest the general election for Fianna Fáil, has announced today, Tuesday, his withdrawal from the selection convention on Thursday night.

“It was a great honour to get nominated to be a potential general election candidate by Fianna Fáil members in Donegal. However, I wouldn’t wish to contest against a sitting Minister, Charlie McConalogue who has delivered so much for Donegal, and our farmers and fisheries.”

“I was delighted with the support I received over the last few weeks, both from within the party and outside of it. This was a great opportunity to discuss some of the things that I feel need to be focused on in Donegal by the next government, like our renewable energy potential and our crippling infrastructure deficit.”

“I’m a very proud Donegal man, and while I wasn’t in a position to be successful this time, I hope that someday I can represent our county for Fianna Fáil. I want to wish the rest of the candidates contesting the convention the very best of luck, and am looking forward to getting to meet with the Donegal members of Fianna Fáil and getting the general election campaign underway on Thursday evening.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituaries – Tuesday September 10th

10 September 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Victims of historical sexual abuse in religious order-run schools urged to come forward

10 September 2024
Ben-Harkin-e1721811281842
News, Top Stories

Ben Harkin announces withdrawal from Fianna Fáil selection convention

10 September 2024
set-multicolor-disposable-electronic-cigarettes-600nw-2319639609
News, Audio, Top Stories

New vaping laws to be introduced

10 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituaries – Tuesday September 10th

10 September 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Victims of historical sexual abuse in religious order-run schools urged to come forward

10 September 2024
Ben-Harkin-e1721811281842
News, Top Stories

Ben Harkin announces withdrawal from Fianna Fáil selection convention

10 September 2024
set-multicolor-disposable-electronic-cigarettes-600nw-2319639609
News, Audio, Top Stories

New vaping laws to be introduced

10 September 2024
458773457_842507974728945_5687112016976502804_n
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught driving over 80km/hr speed limit in Buncrana

10 September 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds issues with fire compliance regulations at Letterkenny Nursing Home

10 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube