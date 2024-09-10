Update – Blaney confirms he will not seek General Election nomination

Former Fianna Fail Deputy and current Senator Niall Blaney has withdrawn from this week’s selection convention to choose two candidates for the forthcoming general election.

That will leave fine candidates in the race ; former TD and Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher, Minister Charlie McConalogue, Ogra Fianna Fail’s Ben Harkin, and Councillors Donal Mandy Kelly and Michael Naughton.

Senator Blaney told Highland Radio News today that Donegal has benefitted greatly from having Minister Charlie McConalogue at the cabinet table, and he does not want to jeapordise that by potentially splitting the vote in North East Donegal…………