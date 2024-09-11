Safety assessment to be carried out at Kerrykeel National School

Donegal County Council is to carry out a safety assessment at Kerrykeel National School.

The issue was raised by Cllr Declan Meehan, who says measures are necessary to mitigate against speeding and obstructive parking.

Council officials told Letterkenny Milford MD that there are currently measures in place at the school including road markings, and school management should issue an alert to all parents to follow traffic regulations.

They agreed a safety assessment will be carried out, including a traffic survey, to identify what improvements can be made, but stressed they will be dependent on funding.

Cllr Meehan says it’s an important issue.