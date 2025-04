Sinn Féin has a commanding lead over the two main government parties.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up 2 to 24 per cent, while Fianna Fail has dropped back two to 20.

Fine Gael has risen by 2 to 19 and has bounced back from an historic low of 17 per cent.

The latest Business Post Red C poll interviewed a random sample of 1,055 adults aged 18 and over online between April 17th and 23rd.

Business Post Editor Daniel McConnell thinks the Government’s being punished for failing to hit housing targets: