Defective Block Protest underway outside FF Selection Convention venue

Defective Block Campaigners are protesting outside the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny, where Fianna Fail’s General Election Selection Convention is due to take place this evening.

Earlier, they cancelled a Go Slow protest that was to have taken place on the N15 four lane and dual carriageway, saying the driving element of the demonstration was cancelled because it would have inconvenienced local traffic.

Some of the signs read “100% redress no less for DCB homeowners” and “Our homes and our Hearts are broken.”

Chris Duddy is among those protesting.

He says he stepped away four years ago from campaigning but that recent developments have left him feeling the need to come out once more: