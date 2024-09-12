Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal man dies in custody in Portugal

A Donegal man has died in custody in Portugal.

The 29 year old who had been living in Letterkenny, is reported to have been found dead in his cell yesterday morning.

It’s believed he had been arrested and detained in Albufeira on Monday night following an alleged knife attack on his companion who was also 29 years old.

It’s understood the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

A Department spokesperson says it does not comment on individual cases

