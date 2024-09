Donegal Masters will play London Masters in the All Ireland Plate Final at Breffni Park in Cavan this Saturday afternoon.

Francie Martin’s side will be looking to avenge last year’s semi-final defeat to the same opposition.

This year, however, there has been an influx in new players to choose from and, according to Martin, the team have gelled really well together.

He spoke with Diamuid Doherty to look ahead to Saturday’s contest…

Throw-in is at 1PM on Saturday afternoon.