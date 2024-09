Dylan Browne McMonagle will ride in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown this Saturday.

The Donegal jockey will team up with trainer Aiden O’Brien and will mount Irish Derby Winner “Los Angeles” in the Group 1 race.

Los Angeles has won 3 of his 4 races to date at York, the Curragh and Leopardstown in May, and also took third at Epsom in June.