There’s big games ahead for the north west sides this weekend, Finn Harps are looking for three wins on the trot in the First Division against Longford Town, Sligo Rovers go to the Tallaght Stadium for a Premier Division clash with Shamrock Rovers and Derry City host Shelbourne in the FAI Cup as the leagues leading sides meet at the quarter final stage.

In this weeks LOI Chat, Oisin Kelly has been joined by former Harps captain Declan Boyle:

