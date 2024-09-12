Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to what turned out to be false alarm

Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked last evening to reports of two people in difficulty in the water which turned out to be a false alarm.

A member of the public raised the alarm when they saw two people in the water quite a distance from shore.

Upon speaking with the pair who were surfing and establishing that they were in good spirits, the Inshore Lifeboat Crew returned to Ned’s Point.

Lough Swilly RNLI has commended the member of the public who was concerned for their safety and say they would always much rather launch and find that all is well than not launch at all.

