MMA: Moville’s Darragh Kelly looking to extend unbeaten record at Wembley

Darragh Kelly will be looking to extend his unbeaten start to life as a professional MMA fighter as he takes on Dmytrii Hyrtsenko in a lightweight fight at the OVO Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

Moville native Kelly is 6-0 in his pro-career after finishing Frenchman Mathias Poiron in the first round of the Bellator event in Dublin back in June.

Saturday night will be Kelly’s first time fighting outside of Ireland and it will be a tough test as he takes on fellow unbeaten fighter Hyrtsenko from Ukraine at the Bellator Champions Series 5 event.

Hyrtsenko is 9-0 in his pro-career and trains at the world-renowned American Top Team gym.

The Ukrainian has gone to a decision in his last three bouts while Kelly has only needed the judges scorecards on one occasion to date, with three of his five finishes coming by the way of submission.