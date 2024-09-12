Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Cassie Long joins Greg to discuss the findings of a survey of young people on sustainable transport. We discuss the shortage of the Estradot patch and its impact on patients. There’s also information on an event in Letterkenny for people recovering from addiction and for those who lost loved ones to addiction:

Minister Alan Dillon joins Greg from the Fine Gael ‘think tank’ and there’s another installment of Your Voice, Your Community:

Dr Gerard Roarty welcomes information he has received that a Vetinary School is to be established at ATU, we question why the Rescue 118 helicopter can’t land at LUH and there are calls for more skate parks in the northwest:

