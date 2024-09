A postal delivery is to be made in Doochary on Saturday, after deliveries were suspended for the past two days.

After the issue was raised by Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig, An Post confirmed to Highland Radio News that the post to Doochary is delivered out of Dungloe and they had staff shortages yesterday and today due to illness.

Confirming a full delivery will be made on Saturday, a spokesperson apologised to customers for any inconvenience.