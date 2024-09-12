Taoiseach maintains position that government will run its full term

The Taoiseach has maintained his position the government will run its full term.
The coalition’s tenure is up in March 2025, but many have speculated a general election will be held this winter.
But Simon Harris is pushing back against that:
The Taoiseach has maintained his position the government will run its full term.
The coalition’s tenure is up in March 2025, but many have speculated a general election will be held this winter.
But Simon Harris is pushing back against that:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland