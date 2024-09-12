Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Vital safety works getting underway today at Lough Salt

Works to rebuild a wall at Lough Salt are getting underway today, with more money being sought by Donegal County Council to widen a dangerous bend on the other side of the lough.

Cllr Liam Blaney told members of Letterkenny Milford MD that part of the original wall was effectively demolished when a car hit in in June, and a subsequent temporary safety barrier erected after that crash was itself badly damaged in a similar incident a few weeks ago.

Cllr Blaney says it’s a dangerous bend at a part of the lake that gets very deep very fast, and had either of those cars gone into the water, the consequences could have been serious………………..

