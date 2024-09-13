Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ruaidhri Higgins looks ahead to”mouth-watering” FAI Cup clash with Shels

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City will face Shelbourne in the last 8 of the FAI Cup at the Ryan McBride Brandywell tomorrow evening.

The two sides, who are going toe-to-toe at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, have yet to be separated in their three league meetings so far this year.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins described the clash as “mouth-watering”…

 

Derry’s Patrick McEleney is returning from an arm injury and says he “would be lying” if he said tomorrow’s match wouldn’t have an impact on the rest of the league campaign…

 

Kick-off is at 5:45PM tomorrow evening.

