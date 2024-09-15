Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Canopy being sought for park performance area as councillors vote to name it after local music legend

Donegal County Council’s Parks Section is examining the possibility of erecting a canopy at the new performance area at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park.

This week, members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District voted to name the performance area after the late Ted Ponsonby, one of Donegal’s foremost musicians, who passed away last year.

The motion was moved by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who says the erection of a canopy would encourage people to use the area for arts and performance events in the Summer months.

When to comes to naming the facility, he says there’s no better person than Ted Ponsonby to celebrate the town’s musical and artistic heritage………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny University relaunches Patient and Family Experience Group

15 September 2024
Ted
News, Audio, Top Stories

Canopy being sought for park performance area as councillors vote to name it after local music legend

15 September 2024
aerial-view-roads-infrastructure-newry-600nw-2330486053
News, Audio, Top Stories

€3 billion boost to infrastructure in upcoming Budget

14 September 2024
Rossgier power
News, Top Stories

Nearly 600 customers affected by power outage in Rossgier

14 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny University relaunches Patient and Family Experience Group

15 September 2024
Ted
News, Audio, Top Stories

Canopy being sought for park performance area as councillors vote to name it after local music legend

15 September 2024
aerial-view-roads-infrastructure-newry-600nw-2330486053
News, Audio, Top Stories

€3 billion boost to infrastructure in upcoming Budget

14 September 2024
Rossgier power
News, Top Stories

Nearly 600 customers affected by power outage in Rossgier

14 September 2024
Casement
News, Top Stories

UK Government won’t fund redevelopment of Casement Park before the 2028 Euros

14 September 2024
Ryanair
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ryanair CEO criticises Dublin Airport passenger cap

14 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube