Canopy being sought for park performance area as councillors vote to name it after local music legend

Donegal County Council’s Parks Section is examining the possibility of erecting a canopy at the new performance area at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park.

This week, members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District voted to name the performance area after the late Ted Ponsonby, one of Donegal’s foremost musicians, who passed away last year.

The motion was moved by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who says the erection of a canopy would encourage people to use the area for arts and performance events in the Summer months.

When to comes to naming the facility, he says there’s no better person than Ted Ponsonby to celebrate the town’s musical and artistic heritage………