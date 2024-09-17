Gardai investigate Mountcharles burglary

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in relation to a burglary that occurred at Stone Park, Mountcharles at approximately 4.30 on Sunday morning last.

The rear door of a derelict house was forced open and entry was gained. It has not yet been fully established what was stolen from the property, but a number of people were observed not far from the house at around that time, carrying a box and a bag to a vehicle.

Gardai are urging anybody who may have observed these people or a vehicle parked in that area, or who may have dash cam footage in rthe area between 4 and 5 o’clock on Sunday morning to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071- 9858530.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.