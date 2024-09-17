Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate Mountcharles burglary

Gardaí are appealing for assistance  in relation to a burglary that occurred at Stone Park, Mountcharles at approximately 4.30 on Sunday morning last.

The rear door of a derelict house was forced open and entry was gained. It has not yet been fully established what was stolen from the property, but a number of people were observed not far from the house at around that time, carrying a box and a bag to a vehicle.

Gardai are urging anybody who may have observed these people or a vehicle parked in that area, or who may have dash cam footage in rthe area between 4 and 5 o’clock on Sunday morning to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071- 9858530.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

Letterkenny gardai investigating Windmill View burglary

17 September 2024
Gardai investigate Mountcharles burglary

17 September 2024
ICMSA poll shows farmers’ frustration at levels of rural infrastructural development

17 September 2024
Michael McGrath named as EU Commissioner for Justice and the Rule of Law

17 September 2024
