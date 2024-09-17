The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Susan Mc Daid (née Murray), Farnagh, Ramelton, F92 E6X2.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Vincent, daughter Debbie, son-in-law Chris, granddaughters Ellie and Livvy, also Shirley and David, brothers Paddy and Corny, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her loving son Mark.

Reposing at her home today, Tuesday September 17th from 11am until 10pm.

Requiem mass on Wednesday September 18th at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in Killydonnell Graveyard.

Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family time on the morning of the funeral.