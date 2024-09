Arranmore RNLI has responded to two medical emergencies within a week, both requiring evacuations.

The lifeboat has been under the command of relief coxswain Sean Curtin from Kerry.

The first call from Malin Head Coastguard took place at 10:30 PM on Wednesday, September 11th.

The second was yesterday afternoon at 12:30 PM.

Both patients were transported by lifeboat to Burtonport for transfer to Letterkenny University Hospital.