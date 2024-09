A Donegal TD is calling for the introduction of a public childcare model, where care is provided by the state at an affordable cost.

Speaking during a Dail debate on childcare, Deputy Thomas Pringle said some of the stories he’s been hearing from constituents in Donegal are shocking, and point to the need for childcare provision to be taken out of the private sector.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail childcare are rising at a time when people have no choice but to go to work……….