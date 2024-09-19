Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cllr McDermott expresses frustration over modular home delays

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks scheme has expressed frustration at the lack of any decisions or movement on the provision of modular homes.

A meeting of the committee this week once again heard a number of members call for the provision of modular homes, but Cllr Martin McDermott says the committee is going round in circles, and discussing the same issues at every meeting.

Officials stressed that they are speaking to contractors and are happy to facilitate providers and help in any way they can.

However, one senior official said that the council is administering a scheme on behalf of the government, and cannot effectively become a landlord for the private sector.

Cllr McDermott accepts that point:

