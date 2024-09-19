Cocaine and cash seized in Derry drug bust

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Derry today in connection with suspected drug offenses.

The arrest followed a joint operation by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, the Derry City and Strabane District Support Team, and local Tactical Support Group officers.

The operation targeted drug criminality linked to the INLA.

During the searches of four locations, authorities seized items believed to be cocaine, cash, electronic devices, and drug paraphernalia.

These items will undergo further examination.