The Dail has been told a service bus which brings cancer patients from South Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim to cancer treatments in Galway should be run by the HSE, and replaced with a vehicle that has a toilet and is accessible.

The issue was raised by Deputy Marian Harkin, who told Taoiseach Simon Harris the HSE is trying to distance itself from the service, and leave it to the voluntary sector.

However, Ms Harkin told the Taoiseach the HSE needs to take responsibility for the service………….