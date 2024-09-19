Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Doherty says not enough is being done to support DCB affected childcare facilities

 

It’s feared up 40% of childcare facilities in Donegal affected by defective concrete blocks will be forced to close in the coming years.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty raised the crisis community playgroups in Raphoe, Letterkenny and Ardara are currently facing with Minister Roderic O’Gorman in the Dail last evening.

He says there has been a lack of progress despite Taoiseach Simon Harris promising on Highland Radio earlier this year that he would engage with the Departments of Housing and Children to see if a solution could be found for childcare facilities.

Minister O’Gorman says funding is being developed to support emergency capital works at childcare facilities.

Deputy Doherty says that falls well short of what is actually needed……………..

