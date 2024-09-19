Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr to make AFLW debut this weekend

Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr has settled into life in Australia and is set to make her debut for AFLW side Adelaide Crows this Sunday.

The Glenties native moved down under last month and, having never played Australian Rules Football before, has made a big impression in her first few weeks as a rookie player.

Boyle-Carr made the move to Australia after helping Donegal secure Senior Championship football for next season by defeating Kildare in a relegation play-off back in June.

In an article on the Adelaide Football Club website, the club said:

“Exciting Irish footballer Amy Boyle Carr will make her AFLW debut for the Crows in their Round Four clash against Essendon this Sunday.

The 23-year-old rookie signing grew up playing gaelic footy but turned to soccer during her early teens.

She then made soccer her focus for a year and was selected to play in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Netherlands in 2018, at only 17 years old, before returning to play Gaelic.

Crows Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper said although switching codes wasn’t new for Boyle-Carr, she had never played Australian Rules before coming across to Adelaide.

Harper said it was a testament to Boyle Carr for how quickly she had learnt the rules and game play”.