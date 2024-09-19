Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr to make AFLW debut this weekend

Photo: Adelaide Football Club website

Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr has settled into life in Australia and is set to make her debut for AFLW side Adelaide Crows this Sunday.

The Glenties native moved down under last month and, having never played Australian Rules Football before, has made a big impression in her first few weeks as a rookie player.

Boyle-Carr made the move to Australia after helping Donegal secure Senior Championship football for next season by defeating Kildare in a relegation play-off back in June.

In an article on the Adelaide Football Club website, the club said:

“Exciting Irish footballer Amy Boyle Carr will make her AFLW debut for the Crows in their Round Four clash against Essendon this Sunday.

The 23-year-old rookie signing grew up playing gaelic footy but turned to soccer during her early teens.

She then made soccer her focus for a year and was selected to play in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Netherlands in 2018, at only 17 years old, before returning to play Gaelic.

Crows Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper said although switching codes wasn’t new for Boyle-Carr, she had never played Australian Rules before coming across to Adelaide.

Harper said it was a testament to Boyle Carr for how quickly she had learnt the rules and game play”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IPU National Pharmacy Conference 26th-27th April at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone Co. Westmeath. Pictured was President of The Irish Pharmacy Union Tom Murray. Picture Jason Clarke
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal pharmacist outlines acute health issues of drug use at Oireachtas Committee on Drug Use

19 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Clonmany FRTC named locally as Michael Toland

19 September 2024
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel prices set to rise again

19 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

IPU National Pharmacy Conference 26th-27th April at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone Co. Westmeath. Pictured was President of The Irish Pharmacy Union Tom Murray. Picture Jason Clarke
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal pharmacist outlines acute health issues of drug use at Oireachtas Committee on Drug Use

19 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Clonmany FRTC named locally as Michael Toland

19 September 2024
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel prices set to rise again

19 September 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Gortahork and Falcarragh

19 September 2024
Letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of people employed in Letterkenny labour catchment area up 19%

19 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube