€300,000 has been allocated to HSE North and North West to sustain community-based drugs services and to support people in recovery from drug dependency.

It’s part of a €2.3 million national drugs strategy fund announced today by Minister Colm Burke.

€200,000 will go towards community-based drugs services in the region to sustain existing community-based drugs services and €100,000 to support the recovery of people from drug dependency and their integration into everyday life.