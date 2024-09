A number of local residents have expressed their concerns to a local councillor about the opening hours of Ballybofey Garda Station.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says that during the day, the station’s doors are locked as Gardaí are on patrol.

This has led to a number of issues locally, particularly regarding passport applications.

Cllr McGowan says that there is a need for greater clarity regarding the future plans for the provision of services at the station: