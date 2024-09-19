Schools invited to take part in Time Capsule project

The Department of Education is launching a programme to document the lived experiences of modern-day students.

It’s expected to be introduced into schools at the beginning of 2025, and will allow young people to share stories of their school and community experiences for future generations.

It’s part of the department’s 100th anniversary celebrations, and is inspired by a similar time capsule project from the 1930s.

Education Minister Norma Foley says it will be open to all schools and there will be lots of ways to take part………………..