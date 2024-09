Seven Donegal on All Star Nominations list

Donegal have seven players in this years PWC GAA / GPA All Star nominations which was released this morning. The seven are goalkeeper Shaun Patton, defenders Peadar Mogan, Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonigle and Brendan McCole, along with midfielder Michael Langan and Oisín Gallen at forward.

St Eunans Ciaran Moore who had a solid debut season at senior level has been named as one of three nominations in the Young Footballer of the Year. Oisín Conaty (Armagh) and Johnny McGrath (Galway) are also nominated in that category.

Armagh’s Barry McCambridge is hot favourite to be named Footballer of the Year after he was nominated alongside Galway pair Paul Conroy and John Maher.

All Ireland champions Armagh have 11 nominations from the list of 45 with beaten finalists Galway receiving 8 nominations. Darragh Canavan and Niall Morgan are the two Tyrone nominations.

The winners will be announced in November.

Goalkeepers (3)

Blaine Hughes (Armagh)

Shaun Patton (Donegal)

Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders (18)

Aaron McKay (Armagh)

Barry McCambridge (Armagh)

Aidan Forker (Armagh)

Paddy Burns (Armagh)

Peadar Mogan (Donegal)

Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

Caolan McGonigle (Donegal)

Brendan McCole (Donegal)

Johnny McGrath (Galway)

Dylan McHugh (Galway)

Liam Silke (Galway)

Craig Lennon (Louth)

Donal McKenny (Louth)

Brian Ó Beaglaioch (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Seán Bugler (Dublin)

Brian Stack (Roscommon)

Daniel O’Mahony (Cork)

Midfielders (6)

Niall Grimley (Armagh)

Ben Crealey (Armagh)

Michael Langan (Donegal)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Tommy Durnin (Louth)

Paul Conroy (Galway)

Forwards (18)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

Conor Turbitt (Armagh)

Oisín Conaty (Armagh)

Rory Grugan (Armagh)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

John Maher (Galway)

Rob Finnerty (Galway)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Cormac Costello (Dublin)

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

Oisín Gallen (Donegal)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

Sam Mulroy (Louth)

Diarmuid Murtagh (Roscommon)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Nominees

Barry McCambridge (Armagh)

Paul Conroy (Galway)

John Maher (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

Oisín Conaty (Armagh)

Johnny McGrath (Galway)

Ciarán Moore (Donegal)