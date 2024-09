Support for Fine Gael has increased according to a new opinion poll.

It’s risen four points to 27% while support for Sinn Fein has dropped three points to 20%.

The IPSOS/Irish Times survey also shows support for the Taoiseach has surged to 55% while it’s fallen to 30% for the Sinn Fein leader.

The poll is likely to intensify the pressure around Simon Harris to call a Winter election.