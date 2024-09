Daniel McLaughlin says there was some soul-searching done at half time in today’s Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final against heavy-favourites Kilcar.

At 9 points to 7 down at the break, McLaughlin says they asked themselves some big questions and praised his goalkeeper, Mark Anthony McGinley, for swinging the game in their direction with a fine penalty stop to deny Kilcar going 10 points up in the second half.

Daniel spoke to Highland’s Pauric Hilferty at half time…