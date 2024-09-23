Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

Dr Denis McAuley explains why the IMO believes the medical negligence system is bad for patients, Andrea Brannigan , Danielle McLaughlin’s mother, reacts to news that the seven year murder trial has now been given an end date next month. We also hear of a study into the experience of older people discharged from hospital:

A leading financial expert explains why he feels the pension automatic enrollment scheme is a missed opportunity, listener Breege explains how an older man discharged from hospital ended up trying to work home to Bridgend and we are told Ireland needs to do more to reduce solid furl and transport emissions:

We look back at the weekend’s GAA action with Brenden Devenney, listener John wonders if there is tolerance of Christianity in modern Ireland, Paul Darby warns of the dangers of skin cancer following his experience and we hear about the gap between the minimum wage and the living wage:

Top Stories

EU-1672916579334.JPG--what_is_the_eu_migration_pact_ireland_has_just_opted_in_to_
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue says EU must put farmers first in discussions on new CAP

23 September 2024
mary lou
News, Audio, Top Stories

McDonald urges British government to signal its intentions on unity referendum

23 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 September 2024
TINNEYS
News, Audio, Top Stories

Work on Strabane Public Realm Scheme to start early next year

23 September 2024
