President and Taoiseach share different views over housing

The President says the approach to housing is ‘limited and damaged’.

Michael D Higgins says he doesn’t believe there is a link to homelessness and asylum seekers coming into the country – a view articulated by the Taoiseach Simon Harris in the Sunday Times yesterday.

 

Both the President and the Taoiseach are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, which takes place tomorrow.

President Higgins was asked if he believes there is a link after addressing the UN last evening………………

Afterwards, the Taoiseach stood by his comments, but Mr Harris sought to clarify what he meant by his remarks…………………….

 

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says maximum pressure must be put on contractors to finish Children's Hospital

23 September 2024
Pringle Shaven
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle confirms he will run in the next General Election as SF select two candidates in Donegal

23 September 2024
Social Justice Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

SJI says social housing and child poverty must be the priorities in next week's budget

23 September 2024
ballyness bay pic
News, Top Stories

Ballyness Bay Action Group to seek Judicial Review on aquaculture licencing

23 September 2024
