President and Taoiseach share different views over housing

The President says the approach to housing is ‘limited and damaged’.

Michael D Higgins says he doesn’t believe there is a link to homelessness and asylum seekers coming into the country – a view articulated by the Taoiseach Simon Harris in the Sunday Times yesterday.

Both the President and the Taoiseach are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, which takes place tomorrow.

President Higgins was asked if he believes there is a link after addressing the UN last evening………………

Afterwards, the Taoiseach stood by his comments, but Mr Harris sought to clarify what he meant by his remarks…………………….