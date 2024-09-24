Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal LGFA Championship Finals fixtures announced

The weekend fixtures for the Donegal Ladies O’Reilly’s Sports Championship Finals have been set.

The matches are to take place on Sunday.

Moville face Termon in the Senior Championship Final in O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny at 3:45pm.

Ardara will take on Dungloe in the same venue at 11:45am in a bid to secure the Intermediate Championship Final.

At 1:45pm Na Dúnaibh face Naomh Padraig in the Junior A Championship final.

Meanwhile Glenfin and St. Nauls will look to win the Senior Champion Sheild at Tir Chonaill Park in Donegal Town at 10:30am.

Kilcar and Urris will kick off at the same time at Naomh Padraig in Lifford in the Junior A Shield final.

