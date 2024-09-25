Nominations reminder for Donegal Sport Star Awards

The Donegal Sports Star Committee is reminding those wishing to make nominations of the deadline dates for the 2024 Awards. The first deadline is for the schools nominations and is Friday 25th of October which is now just a month away. All other nominations must be submitted to the Committee by Friday 29th of November. Schools are first because it is only successes in the academic year 2023/2024 that are eligible for consideration in school only competitions. Donegal County Council is once again sponsors.

Some of the schools winners from last year including Jasmine Barrett-Doherty, Noah McGuire and Keri Loughrey were guests at a recent nominations promotion event in the Mount Errigal Hotel. Jasmine Barrett-Doherty was the Best Primary School Sports Girl in 2023. Then she was a pupil at Scoil Mhuire NS, Milford and now she is at the local Loreto CS. Jasmine is a member of Finn Valley AC.

Noah McGuire won the Best Primary School Sports Boy Award last year. Then he was a pupil at Scoil an Chaisil, Gleann Cholm Cille and now he is at Coláiste na Carraige Secondary School. Keri Loughrey took the Best Secondary School Sports Girl Award in 2023.

There are nine Schools Awards. They include Primary School – Best Boy, Best Girl and Teacher; Secondary School Best Girl, Boy, Teacher. There are two Best Primary School categories: Small (< 100 pupils) and Large (>100 pupils). And there is one Secondary School category.

Chairperson Grace Boyle said it was important now for sporting organisations and schools to take note of the two nomination deadlines. “It’s just a month now to the first deadline which is for all schools on Friday 25th October. Then all other nominations have to be with us by the 29th of November. Keri Loughrey, Jasmine Barrett-Doherty and Noah McGuire helped us to promote the 2024 schools awards and the importance of getting nominations in by the deadline,” Ms Boyle said.

While it may only be nearing the end of September there has already been a lot of success for Donegal teams and individuals in 2024. Grace Boyle said significant achievements can now be forwarded to the Committee with any video footage or images that are available to support the nomination. “It is important now that clubs start compiling notes on significant achievements so far this year and they can be submitted to our Committee and the earlier the better. Successes in Donegal sport deserve to be recognised when it comes to our awards event at the end of January.”

Nominations can be submitted now also for all non-schools categories. The Hall of Fame winner for the 2024 will be selected by the Committee so no nominations will be accepted for this category.

Send nominations to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie. and attach any relevant images and video footage.

The Awards will take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday the 31st of January 2025.