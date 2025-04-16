Council urged to regularly update Lifford Stranorlar MD on major projects

Donegal County Council is being asked to provide updates to members in the Lifford Stranorlar area on progress being made on the Riverine Project linking Lifford and Strabane, and the SEED urban renewal project in Ballybofey.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Gary Doherty told officials all members in the municipal district are regularly receiving questions, as people believe there is a delay, particularly in the Twin Towns, given the delay between the announcement of the project and the commencement of work.

Cllr Doherty says particularly after temporarily losing the Riverine funding because of failure to secure foreshore licences, it’s vital these projects are progressed properly, and regular updates are provided……