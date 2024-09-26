Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In this hour listener Jessica outlines her participation in the Shared Ownership Scheme. She thought it was a pathway to owning her own house but her experience has been very different. We also talk to Deputy Thomas Pringle as controversy rages over the bike shed, the security post and the children’s hospital overspend:

This hour includes ‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe Kelly – our focus is one of Buncrana’s most famous sons, Harry Swan:

Cllr Martin McDermott speaks ahead of a visit to the county of senior housing department officials to discuss the DCB scheme, David Coleman previews his talk on anxiety in Letterkenny next week and in what’s thought to be a radio first, we chat to Lianne Quigley of the Irish Deaf Society using sign language in a innovative way. We also look forward to a special event on Friday focused on recovery from addiction:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Drug driving offences up 66% in North West

26 September 2024
IMG-9360
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF promises to restrict USC to those earning above the average wage

26 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 September 2024
Pringle Sept 24
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle welcomes prospect of digital health records, but stresses the need for protections

26 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Drug driving offences up 66% in North West

26 September 2024
IMG-9360
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF promises to restrict USC to those earning above the average wage

26 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 September 2024
Pringle Sept 24
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle welcomes prospect of digital health records, but stresses the need for protections

26 September 2024
beach clean 2
News, Top Stories

Over 3 tonnes of litter collected from Donegal beaches

26 September 2024
nwrc
News, Top Stories

Assured Skills Academy in Software being opened at NWRC in Derry

26 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube