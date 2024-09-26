Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In this hour listener Jessica outlines her participation in the Shared Ownership Scheme. She thought it was a pathway to owning her own house but her experience has been very different. We also talk to Deputy Thomas Pringle as controversy rages over the bike shed, the security post and the children’s hospital overspend:

This hour includes ‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe Kelly – our focus is one of Buncrana’s most famous sons, Harry Swan:

Cllr Martin McDermott speaks ahead of a visit to the county of senior housing department officials to discuss the DCB scheme, David Coleman previews his talk on anxiety in Letterkenny next week and in what’s thought to be a radio first, we chat to Lianne Quigley of the Irish Deaf Society using sign language in a innovative way. We also look forward to a special event on Friday focused on recovery from addiction: