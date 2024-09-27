Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€42,500 funding boost for Donegal walking trails

Nineteen walking trails in Donegal are eligible for up to €42,500 of shared funding for upgrades and maintenance work.

These trails are maintained by 13 groups in the county, and it is hoped that the funding will help promote the walkways to tourists.

Notably, €15,000 was allocated to the Bluestack Way Committee in Donegal.

The funding is part of a national pot of over €1 million announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

A list of all successful applicants can be found HERE.

