Driver arrested in Fermanagh after cannabis and cocaine found in system

A driver has been arrested in Fermanagh after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis use while driving.

The District Support Team took part in a Rural Crime Operation yesterday afternoon, when they observed a vehicle acting suspiciously on the Irvinestown Road.

Following speaking to the driver, the team carried out a search, where they noticed empty bags with traces of white powder and a rolled bank note with white powder.

In a first for the district and potentially in the PSNI, DST used new roadside Drug Wipe Test which returned positive results for cocaine and cannabis in the driver’s system.

The driver was arrested for Driving Whilst Unfit Through Drugs and is bailed for a forensic test of the blood sample.