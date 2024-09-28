Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Driver arrested in Fermanagh after cannabis and cocaine found in system

A driver has been arrested in Fermanagh after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis use while driving.

The District Support Team took part in a Rural Crime Operation yesterday afternoon, when they observed a vehicle acting suspiciously on the Irvinestown Road.

Following speaking to the driver, the team carried out a search, where they noticed empty bags with traces of white powder and a rolled bank note with white powder.

In a first for the district and potentially in the PSNI, DST used new roadside Drug Wipe Test which returned positive results for cocaine and cannabis in the driver’s system.

The driver was arrested for Driving Whilst Unfit Through Drugs and is bailed for a forensic test of the blood sample.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

461268478_942969711200816_6186862076113901151_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested in Fermanagh after cannabis and cocaine found in system

28 September 2024
euro-128-000-in-funding-for-sports-partnerships-in-cavan-and-monaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Minister urges unsuccessful sports clubs to appeal funding decisions

28 September 2024
lk burtonport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Burtonport- Letterkenny Greenway not getting the support it needs – Mac Giolla Easbuig

28 September 2024
Senator Nikki
News, Audio, Top Stories

Newly appointed Senator uses maiden contribution to call for action on DCB scheme improvements

28 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

461268478_942969711200816_6186862076113901151_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested in Fermanagh after cannabis and cocaine found in system

28 September 2024
euro-128-000-in-funding-for-sports-partnerships-in-cavan-and-monaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Minister urges unsuccessful sports clubs to appeal funding decisions

28 September 2024
lk burtonport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Burtonport- Letterkenny Greenway not getting the support it needs – Mac Giolla Easbuig

28 September 2024
Senator Nikki
News, Audio, Top Stories

Newly appointed Senator uses maiden contribution to call for action on DCB scheme improvements

28 September 2024
peace-bridge
News, Top Stories

Potential for traffic disruption in Derry today

28 September 2024
newry
News, Top Stories
27 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube