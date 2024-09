A newly appointed Donegal Senator has used her first speech in the upper house to call for an update on the Defective Block Redress Scheme.

After taking her seat this week, Senator Nicky Bradley urged Minister Darragh O’Brien to come in to the Seanad and have a meaningful conversation about the shortcomings in the current scheme.

She stressed the importance of increased payments, and urged the Deputy Leader of the House Senator Sean Kyne to seek an urgent update……………