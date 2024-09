There were draws for Institute and Limavady in the Irish League Championship on Saturday afternoon.

‘Stute travelled to Ards and came away with a 0-0 draw meanwhile a late Rodney Browne goal in injury time earned Limavady a point away to Annagh.

In the North West Craig Cup, Strabane got the better of Colerain Heights, 4-1, goals from Jamie Murray, Liam McMenamin and two from Dylan Mooney saw Raymond Foy’s side into the final four of the competition.